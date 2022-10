Bol contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 113-93 win over the Hornets.

Bol nearly accomplished a double-double performance for the second straight game in the starting lineup for Orlando, posting a season-high in minutes played. Bol notched his second-highest point total of the season, averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.