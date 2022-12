Bol recorded 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime win over the Clippers.

Bol was one of three Magic players to score 20 or more points in the overtime victory, finishing one rebound shy of recording his first double-double since Nov. 19. Bol has tallied 20 or more points with five or more rebounds on five occasions this season.