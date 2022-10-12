Bol compiled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in 20 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Bol grabbed six boards in the first half and scored seven of his nine points in the second half. After scoring just one point in his first two preseason games, he's scored 16 points while going 7-for-11 from the field in 35 minutes over the last two contests. The 22-year-old signed a two-year deal with Orlando in the offseason and will need more performances like his last two games to earn a spot in the Magic's rotation for the regular season.