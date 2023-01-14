Bol logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Jazz.

Bol was back in action Friday after missing the previous five games, logging 18 minutes off the bench. After a red-hot start to the season, Bol has been trending in the wrong direction of late. The Magic are starting to get some of their main guys back on the floor, meaning Bol's role continues to shrink. Given the trajectory, he can probably be dropped in standard formats.