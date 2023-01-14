Bol logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Jazz.

Bol was back in action Friday after missing the previous five games while in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. After a red-hot start to the season, Bol had been trending in the wrong direction prior to his absence, and he claimed only a limited role off the bench Friday for a Magic squad that is nearly back to full strength. Given that he's now played 25 minutes or fewer in eight of his last nine appearances and may get squeezed further once Jonathan Isaac (knee) returns, Bol can likely be dropped in most 12-team leagues.