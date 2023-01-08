The Magic list Bol (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) as out for Monday's game in Sacramento.

Orlando opened its five-game West Coast road trip Saturday in Oakland, where Bol missed his third straight contest as the Magic took a 115-101 loss to the Warriors. The Magic haven't provided an indication whether Bol will be available later in the trip, but he'll miss yet another game Monday in Sacramento, and his status for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday in Portland would seem to be very much up in the air as well.