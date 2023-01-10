Bol (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has been removed from the Magic's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Portland.

As anticipated, Bol will be available for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he missed his fourth straight game Monday against the Kings while he was subject to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Though he started in each of his prior 32 appearances, Bol could be eased back into the mix Tuesday in a bench role while Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter serve as the Magic's starters in the frontcourt.