Bol supplied six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Spurs.

Bol continues to garner a modest reserve role, but he's failed to score in double figures across his past 13 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging just 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.6 minutes. As long as Orlando's frontcourt is healthy, Bol simply doesn't garner enough usage to be fantasy relevant in standard leagues.