Bol finished Tuesday's 116-108 loss to Oklahoma City with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 31 minutes.

The fourth-year forward drew a third consecutive start with Cole Anthony (oblique) sidelined, and Bol posted his second consecutive double-double in the loss. The 22-year-old has been much better than expected early in the year, and he's averaged 13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game since taking on a starting role. Anthony doesn't yet have a timetable to return, and Bol should continue to fill a role in the starting lineup in his absence. Even if Bol returns to the bench at some point, he's displayed solid fantasy value regardless of his starting status.