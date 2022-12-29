Bol accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to Detroit.

It was another tepid performance for the 23-year-old big, who's early-season breakout appears to have stalled. Bol hasn't recorded a double-double in over a month and has scored more than 14 points just once in the last 10 games, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 boards and 0.9 blocks over that stretch. Those are still solid numbers compared to his time in Denver, but a far cry from the production he posted in his first 10 starts for Orlando (14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks).