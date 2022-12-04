Bol registered 18 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Raptors.

Bol was one of the very few bright spots for the Magic, cobbling together a serviceable fantasy line. Arguably the breakout player of the season thus far, Bol continues to take full advantage of what has been a perfect situation. The wheels could fall off at some point if the Magic ever get healthy, but until then managers should simply keep rolling him out there on a nightly basis.