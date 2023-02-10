Bol recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 win over Denver.

Bol only stepped foot on the court in the second and fourth quarters, but he made his presence felt despite limited minutes, going 8-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-7 in the final period to finish tied for second on the team with 17 points. All three of his rebounds also came in the fourth quarter to help Orlando pull off the shocking upset at home. Bol is averaging just 15.8 minutes per game through five games this month, though he's shooting at a solid 62.1 percent clip over that stretch and has managed to score in double figures in two of his last four.