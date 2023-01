Bol (COVID-19) is out for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bol will miss both legs of Orlando's back-to-back while in health and safety protocols. Wendell Carter has returned to his starting job, which likely means one of Moritz Wagner (suspension) and Bol will lose his starting job when everyone is available. Bol's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.