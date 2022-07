Bol (foot) and the Magic agreed to terms Friday on a two-year contract, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bol was acquired by Orlando via trade in February, but he was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from foot surgery. It's unclear if the 7-foot-2 big man will crack Orlando's rotation in 2022-23 given the team's frontcourt depth, but he could eventually get an opportunity if he can manage to stay healthy.