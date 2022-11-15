Bol recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

Bol is far from a finished product, but he's been putting up decent numbers for the Magic since moving to the starting unit. The big man has started nine games in a row and the results are encouraging, as he has scored in double digits seven times, has recorded at least 10 boards three times and also has three double-doubles. As if that wasn't enough, Bol has also recorded two or more blocks in four times during that stretch.