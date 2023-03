Bol finished with four rebounds, three assists and one block over 14 minutes during Friday's 117-106 win over the Hornets.

Bol remained a non-factor in the win, continuing a rapid fall from grace over the past month. After a red-hot start to the season, Bol's minutes and subsequent playing time have recently dwindled. Even with a handful of injuries, Bol is no longer a priority for the rebuilding Magic, meaning his fantasy value is basically non-existent.