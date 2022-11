Bol ended with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to Philadelphia.

Bol led his team in blocks with four, tying his top mark of the season. He also turned in an efficient scoring day, knocking down 57.1 percent of his attempts from the field. The big man is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks over his last seven matchups.