Bol produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 victory over the Celtics.

Bol led the team in rebounds while finishing two boards shy of posting his seventh double-double of the season. Bol has scored 10 or more points with five or more rebounds on 19 occasions this season.