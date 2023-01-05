Head coach Jamahl Mosley indicated that Bol (COVID-19 protocols) will meet the team during the upcoming West Coast road trip once he clears the health and safety protocols, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bol doesn't seem to have a specific date for his return to action, but he should be back during the team's road trip. The five-game set opens Saturday against Golden State and ends Jan. 15 versus the Nuggets, giving fantasy managers a window of when to expect the big man back. However, it remains to be seen how the frontcourt minutes will be doled out now that Wendell Carter is back in form.