Bol (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.

Bol will miss his third straight game Saturday while in health and safety protocols. He is expected to return to the lineup before the team's road trip ends on Jan. 15, but the earliest he can now play is Monday's matchup with Sacramento. Wendell Carter, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Mo Bamba should all see playing time in the frontcourt during Bol's absence.