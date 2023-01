Bol (COVID-19) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Bol will miss Wednesday's contest after entering health and safety protocols Tuesday. With Moritz Wagner (suspension) also out, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter will likely see extended minutes in the frontcourt. Bol's next opportunity to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, although it wouldn't be surprising if he's still in protocols at that point.