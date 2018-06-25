Magic's Braian Angola: Will join Magic's summer league entry
Angola will be a member of the Magic's summer league team, Kenny Morales of Spectrum Sports reports.
The Florida State product went undrafted but is a bit of an intriguing player given his size (6-6) and ability to shoot the three (38% 3PT as a senior). He'll look to make a splash in Las Vegas in hopes of landing a training camp invite.
