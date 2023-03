The Magic recalled Houstan from the G League's Lakeland on Sunday.

Houstan isn't guaranteed to slot into head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation, but at the very least, he can provide another option off the bench. He's made 36 appearances for the Magic this season, including two starts, and he's averaging 4.1 points with 2.1 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per game in that span.