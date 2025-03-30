Houstan supplied 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 victory over the Kings.

Houstan led the second unit in points, tying his highest scoring output of the month while drilling six three-pointers. The third-year forward filled in as a starter earlier this year when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were sidelined, but Houstan has averaged only 6.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 14.6 minutes across 12 games this month and doesn't carry much fantasy appeal while the two star forwards are healthy.