Houstan totaled six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Warriors.

From Nov. 26 through Dec. 29, Houstan played in 13 of Orlando's 15 contests and saw double-digit minutes in each appearance, averaging 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game. However, he totaled just 15 minutes over the last two games and will fall even farther down the depth chart when Joe Ingles (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) return to action.