Houstan was selected by the Magic with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houstan is a three-and-D wing and works well off the ball, which should mesh well with an Orlando team filled with on-ball talent. He shot 38.7 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season. However, it remains unclear if he'll ever develop into someone that can create off the dribble, and he's not an elite athlete.