Houstan recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 win over the Go-Go.

Houstan has bounced back-and-forth between the NBA and the G League several times over the last two months or so, but he ultimately came off the bench for Lakeland on Sunday and knocked down a game-high five shots from beyond the arc. The 20-year-old guard is currently averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game across 11 appearances with the G League Magic.