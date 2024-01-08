Houstan totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 overtime win over the Hawks.

Houstan made a substantial impact in his first start of the season, exploding for a season-high 25 points and looking quite comfortable while logging heavy minutes with the first unit. Houstan might see an uptick in his fantasy value as long as he remains in the starting lineup, though that's only happening due to the absences of Franz Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (calf). His long-term projection continues to be a bench role.