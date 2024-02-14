Houstan will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

With Markelle Fultz (rest), Jalen Suggs (groin) and Gary Harris (calf) all out, Houstan and Anthony Black will move into the starting lineup, while Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles figure to see elevated roles off the bench. As a starter this season (seven games), Houstan has averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.7 minutes, but that includes a 25-point outing (Jan. 7 versus Atlanta) and a scoreless performance (Jan. 19 versus Philadelphia).