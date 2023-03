Orlando recalled Houstan from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday.

The addition of Houstan ahead of Tuesday's game in San Antonio will afford the Magic some extra depth at forward in the event Franz Wagner (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable -- is unable to play. Even if Wagner is ruled out for the contest, Houstan may still find himself behind Paolo Banchero, Gary Harris and Bol Bol in the pecking order for playing time at either forward spot.