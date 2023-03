Houstan had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in nine minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Houstan failed to record a single stat in the loss, continuing what has been an unproductive stretch. Despite having played in six consecutive games, he has scored a grand total of eight points, all coming in one game against the Knicks. Based on what we have seen to this point, Houstan is a long way off from being relevant in fantasy.