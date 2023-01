Houstan recorded 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the G League Celtics.

Although Houstan collected a team-high 25 points versus Maine this past weekend, he wasn't particularly effective aside from his scoring efforts. The 20-year-old is now averaging 19.5 points and five rebounds per game across four appearances with Lakeland.