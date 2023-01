Houstan was recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Houstan spent the last week and a half in the G League but will rejoin the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers. Over 30 appearances with Orlando this year, the 20-year-old has averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.