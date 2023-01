The Magic recalled Houstan to the NBA club from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Sunday.

Orlando elevated Houstan and R.J. Hampton on Sunday, and both will presumably be available for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia. Houstan is averaging 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes across 30 appearances (two starts), but he hasn't played more than 10 minutes in an NBA game since Jan. 5.