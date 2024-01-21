Houstan won't start Sunday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter returning to the starting lineup, Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Goga Bitadze will all head back to the bench. Across 26 appearances as a reserve, Houstan has averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Impressive against Atlanta•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Strong from deep in loss•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Falling out of rotation•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Scores nine points in win•