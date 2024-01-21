Houstan won't start Sunday's game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter returning to the starting lineup, Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Goga Bitadze will all head back to the bench. Across 26 appearances as a reserve, Houstan has averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game.