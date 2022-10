Houstan ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-108 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

The rookie profiles as a three-and-D wing at the NBA level and while there are some questions regarding his role, he can be a decent contributor off the bench if given enough minutes. That said, he is not likely to be a major factor in most fantasy formats due to the lack of clarity regarding his role on a long-term picture.