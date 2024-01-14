Houstan contributed 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to the Thunder.

Houstan started for the fourth consecutive game and reached double-digit points for the second time in that span, though fantasy managers need to temper the expectations with him. Houstan is only seeing minutes due to the team's overall lack of depth due to injuries, and the fact that he's been held to single digits in two of his four starts suggests he's not going to have a prominent role on offense even with expanded minutes.