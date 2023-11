Houstan finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 victory over the Wizards.

Houstan logged at least nine minutes for the third straight game, scoring a season-high nine points. While he has been featured in the rotation over the past week, his production has left a little to be desired. At this point, there is no need to consider him outside of the deepest leagues.