Houstan recorded 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 win over the Skyforce.

Despite coming off the bench in his Lakeland debut, Houstan paced the team with his scoring efforts and ended one board shy of a double-double. The 20-year-old was assigned to the G League on Monday due to a combination of both a lack of playing time, as well as the improvement of Orlando's roster from a health standpoint, and it's currently uncertain just how long Houstan will remain with Lakeland.