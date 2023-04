Houstan is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Houstan started against the Cavaliers on Thursday and scored eight points, and while he moved back to a bench role Friday against the Nets, he still logged 26 minutes. Houstan is averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in his previous three starts. The Magic will be without Paolo Banchero (back) for the third straight game to end the season.