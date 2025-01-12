Houstan is in the Magic's starting lineup against the 76ers on Sunday.
Houstan started in four straight games before returning to the bench against the Bucks on Friday due to the return of Paolo Banchero (oblique). However, Houstan will re-enter the starting five Sunday due to the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee). Over his last five outings, Houstan has averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 25.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Back to bench Friday•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Leads from deep in season-best game•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: First start of season Friday•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Sets season high in scoring in win•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Returns to parent club•
-
Magic's Caleb Houstan: Assigned to G League•