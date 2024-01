Houstan notched 15 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime loss to Sacramento.

Houstan led all Magic bench players in threes made and scoring while swiping a team-high steals mark and tallying a season-high point total in a double-overtime defeat. Houstan tallied his first double-digit contest of the year, notching at least eight points off the bench in four contests for Orlando.