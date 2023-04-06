Houstan will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

The Magic are resting their entire starting lineup, so Houstan will be joined by Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Moritz Wagner in the first five for Orlando's final home game of the campaign. Houstan has made just two other starts this season, totaling 14 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 59 minutes during those contests.