Magic's Caleb Houstan: Won't play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Houstan (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Houstan will miss a second straight game due to right ankle soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Charlotte.
