Magic's Chance Comanche: Latches on with Magic for summer league

Comanche will play for the Magic's summer league team.

Comanche entered the draft early in 2017 and ended up not being selecting, so he spent his first professional season in the G-League with the Memphis Hustle. He played in 45 games there, averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds across 18.3 minutes. The 6-foot-10 big man doesn't have any semblance of a three-point shot, so he likely needs to extend his range a bit in order to become a legitimate NBA prospect. Either way, Comanche will get his chance to state his case for a training camp invite by playing for the team in summer league.