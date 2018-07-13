Magic's Chance Comanche: Snags nine rebounds off the bench in loss
Comanche posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 15 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 loss to the Jazz.
The undrafted Arizona product landed a roster spot with the Memphis Hustle in 2017 and showed flashes of brilliance during his tenure there. He still has troubles with his shot, which makes Comanche a bit of a project for the Magic if they choose to sign him. He garnered an invite so they must see some potential in him, but it seems more likely that he'll end up back on a G-League roster.
