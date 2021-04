Randle tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds during Thursday's loss to New Orleans.

Randle has now recorded double figures in back-to-back outings, as the guard posted 10 points against the Hawks during the Magic's loss last Tuesday. Since April 16, the guard has totaled 34 points while draining six threes.