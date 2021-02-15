Randle signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Monday.
The 28-year-old was playing with the Thunder's G League affiliate in Orlando, but he'll now be joining the Magic. Randle could remain in the bubble with the Lakeland Magic, but he'll now have a path to the NBA via the two-way pact.
