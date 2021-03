Randle (groin) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

The backup guard tweaked his groin during Sunday's loss to Boston, and lingering soreness will cost him at least one game. With Terrence Ross (knee) also sidelined, the Magic will lean heavily on Michael Carter-Williams and Evan Fournier for backcourt contributions, while little-used Karim Mane could also pick up some minutes.