Randle mustered 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the 76ers.
Randle has settled as a bench piece for the Magic and has logged at least 22 minutes in all but one of his seven appearances this month. He has scored in double digits in four of those contests, and he's averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in that seven-game span.
